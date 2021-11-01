ספריית חברות
The Boring Company
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם

The Boring Company משכורות

המשכורת של The Boring Company נעה בין $89,550 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מעצב מוצר ברמה הנמוכה לבין $230,000 עבור מהנדס תוכנה ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של The Boring Company. עודכן לאחרונה: 9/1/2025

$160K

קבלו שכר הוגן, לא תשחקו איתכם

ניהלנו משא ומתן על אלפי הצעות עבודה והשגנו בקביעות העלאות של 30,000$+ (לפעמים 300,000$+). קבלו משא ומתן על השכר שלכם או את ה קורות החיים שלכם לבדיקה על ידי המומחים האמיתיים - מגייסים שעושים זאת מדי יום.

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $230K

מהנדס תוכנה פול-סטאק

מהנדס מכונות
Median $90K
מדען נתונים
$149K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
54 23
מהנדס חומרה
$143K
מעצב מוצר
$89.6K
מנהל פרויקט
$154K
גיוס
$119K
לא מוצאים את התפקיד שלכם?

חפשו את כל השכר בעמוד התגמול או הוסיפו את השכר שלכם כדי לעזור לפתוח את הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

The Boring Company薪资最高的职位是מהנדס תוכנה，年度总薪酬为$230,000。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
The Boring Company的年度总薪酬中位数为$142,811。

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור The Boring Company

חברות קשורות

  • MathWorks
  • Talend
  • MarkLogic
  • The Motley Fool
  • Recurly
  • ראה את כל החברות ➜

משאבים נוספים