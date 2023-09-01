ספריית חברות
Teya
Teya משכורות

המשכורת של Teya נעה בין $24,849 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מעצב מוצר ברמה הנמוכה לבין $134,298 עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Teya. עודכן לאחרונה: 12/1/2025

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $93.9K
מנהל מוצר
Median $93.7K
פיתוח עסקי
Median $90.5K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

מדען נתונים
$83.7K
אנליסט פיננסי
$54.6K
משאבי אנוש
Median $76.4K
יועץ ניהולי
$46.1K
שיווק
$103K
מעצב מוצר
$24.8K
מנהל פרויקט
$36.1K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$134K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Teya הוא מנהל הנדסת תוכנה at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $134,298. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Teya הוא $83,733.

