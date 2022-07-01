ספריית חברות
Testmasters
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם

Testmasters משכורות

המשכורת של Testmasters נעה בין $77,739 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מעצב מוצר ברמה הנמוכה לבין $126,439 עבור מדען נתונים ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Testmasters. עודכן לאחרונה: 12/1/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
מהנדס תוכנה
Median $120K

מהנדס תוכנה פול-סטאק

מהנדס רשתות

שירות לקוחות
$80.4K
מדען נתונים
$126K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
מהנדס מכונות
$81.6K
מעצב מוצר
$77.7K
מגייס
$101K
לא מוצאים את התפקיד שלכם?

חפשו את כל השכר בעמוד התגמול או הוסיפו את השכר שלכם כדי לעזור לפתוח את הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Testmasters הוא מדען נתונים at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $126,439. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Testmasters הוא $91,050.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור Testmasters

חברות קשורות

  • Lyft
  • Netflix
  • Databricks
  • Roblox
  • Flipkart
  • ראה את כל החברות ➜

משאבים נוספים

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/testmasters/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.