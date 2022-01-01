מדריך חברות
Tesco
Tesco משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Tesco נע בין $6,071 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור משאבי אנוש בקצה התחתון ל-$160,217 עבור מעצב מוצר בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Tesco. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/16/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Software Engineer 1 $28.5K
Software Engineer 2 $53.5K
Software Engineer 3 $97K

מהנדס תוכנה בצד השרת

מהנדס תוכנה מלא

מהנדס נתונים

מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
Median $104K
מנהל מוצר
WL1 $50.4K
WL2 $92.6K
WL2 $115K

מדען נתונים
Median $91.3K
מנהל תוכנית טכנית
Median $48.2K
עוזר/ת מנהלי/ת
Median $30.8K
מכירות
Median $31.8K
רואה חשבון
$44.1K

רואה חשבון טכני

פיתוח עסקי
$100K
כותב פרסומי
$38.5K
שירות לקוחות
$32K
אנליסט נתונים
$63.7K
מנהל מדעי נתונים
$64.2K
אנליסט פיננסי
$137K
מעצב גרפי
$121K
משאבי אנוש
$6.1K
טכנולוג מידע (IT)
$78.2K
משפטי
$33.7K
יועץ ניהולי
$85.6K
מעצב מוצר
$160K
מגייס
$47.8K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Tesco הוא מעצב מוצר at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $160,217. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Tesco הוא $63,729.

