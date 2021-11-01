מדריך חברות
Terumo
Terumo משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Terumo נע בין $102,900 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מהנדס ביו-רפואי בקצה התחתון ל-$166,830 עבור תפעול עסקי בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Terumo. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/16/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $118K
מהנדס ביו-רפואי
$103K
תפעול עסקי
$167K

מהנדס חומרה
$121K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Terumo הוא תפעול עסקי at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $166,830. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Terumo הוא $119,300.

