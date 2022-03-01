מדריך חברות
Tencent Holdings
עובד כאן? תבע את החברה שלך

Tencent Holdings משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Tencent Holdings נע בין $43,084 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור אנליסט עסקי בקצה התחתון ל-$666,650 עבור טכנולוג מידע (IT) בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Tencent Holdings. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/16/2025

$160K

קבל תשלום, לא משחק

ניהלנו משא ומתן על אלפי הצעות ומשיגים באופן קבוע העלאות של 30 אלף דולר + (לפעמים 300 אלף דולר +).קבל את המשכורת שלך במשא ומתן או את קורות החיים שלך נבדקו על ידי המומחים האמיתיים - מגייסים שעושים את זה מדי יום.

אנליסט עסקי
$43.1K
פיתוח עסקי
$108K
מדען נתונים
$63.5K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

59 9
59 9
טכנולוג מידע (IT)
$667K
משפטי
$301K
מנהל שותפים
$158K
מנהל מוצר
$55.9K
מהנדס תוכנה
$102K
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

El rol més ben pagat informat a Tencent Holdings és טכנולוג מידע (IT) at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $666,650. Això inclou el salari base, així com qualsevol compensació d'accions potencial i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mediana informada a Tencent Holdings és de $104,824.

משרות מומלצות

    לא נמצאו משרות מומלצות עבור Tencent Holdings

חברות קשורות

  • Kakao
  • Airtel India
  • Vodafone
  • Serco
  • Mail.ru Group
  • צפה בכל החברות ➜

משאבים אחרים