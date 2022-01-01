מדריך חברות
Tempo משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Tempo נע בין $2,472 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור אדריכל פתרונות בקצה התחתון ל-$248,750 עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Tempo. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/16/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $154K
מעצב מוצר
Median $167K
מנהל תפעול עסקי
$102K

אנליסט עסקי
$139K
מדען נתונים
$85.2K
מהנדס חומרה
$131K
משאבי אנוש
$204K
מנהל מוצר
$78.3K
מגייס
$84.6K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$249K
אדריכל פתרונות
$2.5K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Tempo הוא מנהל הנדסת תוכנה at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $248,750. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Tempo הוא $130,650.

משאבים אחרים