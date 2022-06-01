מדריך חברות
Templafy
עובד כאן? תבע את החברה שלך

Templafy משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Templafy נע בין $68,559 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מגייס בקצה התחתון ל-$155,775 עבור Technical Account Manager בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Templafy. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/15/2025

$160K

קבל תשלום, לא משחק

ניהלנו משא ומתן על אלפי הצעות ומשיגים באופן קבוע העלאות של 30 אלף דולר + (לפעמים 300 אלף דולר +).קבל את המשכורת שלך במשא ומתן או את קורות החיים שלך נבדקו על ידי המומחים האמיתיים - מגייסים שעושים את זה מדי יום.

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $85.9K
מנהל מוצר
$106K
מנהל פרויקטים
$70.3K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

59 9
59 9
מגייס
$68.6K
Technical Account Manager
$156K
מנהל תוכנית טכנית
$153K
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Templafy הוא Technical Account Manager at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $155,775. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Templafy הוא $95,901.

משרות מומלצות

    לא נמצאו משרות מומלצות עבור Templafy

חברות קשורות

  • Valtech
  • Arcesium
  • InvestCloud
  • SoftServe
  • Maven Wave
  • צפה בכל החברות ➜

משאבים אחרים