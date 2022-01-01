מדריך חברות
Temasek
Temasek משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Temasek נע בין $10,612 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור תפעול שירות לקוחות בקצה התחתון ל-$218,900 עבור טכנולוג מידע (IT) בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Temasek. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/15/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $74.8K

מהנדס תוכנה מלא

מדען נתונים
Median $112K
תפעול שירות לקוחות
$10.6K

אנליסט נתונים
$63.7K
אנליסט פיננסי
$192K
מהנדס חומרה
$54.4K
טכנולוג מידע (IT)
$219K
מנהל מוצר
$31.3K
מנהל פרויקטים
$29.9K
חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


