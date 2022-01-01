מדריך חברות
TELUS
עובד כאן? תבע את החברה שלך

TELUS משכורות

טווח המשכורת של TELUS נע בין $10,107 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור שירות לקוחות בקצה התחתון ל-$135,281 עבור מהנדס תוכנה בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של TELUS. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/15/2025

$160K

קבל תשלום, לא משחק

ניהלנו משא ומתן על אלפי הצעות ומשיגים באופן קבוע העלאות של 30 אלף דולר + (לפעמים 300 אלף דולר +).קבל את המשכורת שלך במשא ומתן או את קורות החיים שלך נבדקו על ידי המומחים האמיתיים - מגייסים שעושים את זה מדי יום.

מהנדס תוכנה
L1 $62.3K
L2 $73.5K
L3 $83.4K
L4 $90.9K
L5 $129K
L6 $135K

מהנדס בקרת איכות תוכנה

מהנדס תוכנה בצד השרת

מהנדס תוכנה מלא

מהנדס למידת מכונה

מהנדס DevOps

מנהל מוצר
L1 $76K
L2 $69.6K
L3 $90.5K
L4 $106K
L5 $174K
L6 $85.9K
מעצב מוצר
L2 $68.5K
L3 $68.2K
L4 $86.3K

מעצב חוויית משתמש

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

59 9
59 9
מדען נתונים
L2 $87.5K
L3 $92.4K
L4 $87K
L5 $102K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
L4 $114K
L5 $97.6K
שיווק
L1 $56.1K
L2 $66.5K
מנהל תוכנית
Median $85K
אנליסט עסקי
Median $56.2K
אנליסט אבטחת סייבר
Median $76.8K
אנליסט נתונים
Median $37.1K
מנהל מדעי נתונים
Median $110K
אדריכל פתרונות
Median $129K

אדריכל נתונים

יועץ ניהולי
Median $95.6K
תפעול עסקי
$101K
מנהל תפעול עסקי
$96.9K
פיתוח עסקי
$99.3K
ראש מטה
$92.6K
כותב פרסומי
$88.4K
שירות לקוחות
$10.1K
אנליסט פיננסי
$76.8K
מהנדס חומרה
$75.2K
משאבי אנוש
$66.4K
טכנולוג מידע (IT)
$11.6K
תפעול שיווקי
$104K
מהנדס מכונות
$72.9K
מנהל עיצוב מוצר
$107K
מנהל פרויקטים
$14.5K
מכירות
$55.4K
מנהל תוכנית טכנית
$89.6K
אמון ובטיחות
$41.7K
חוקר חוויית משתמש
$88.2K
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-TELUS הוא מהנדס תוכנה at the L6 level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $135,281. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-TELUS הוא $86,649.

משרות מומלצות

    לא נמצאו משרות מומלצות עבור TELUS

חברות קשורות

  • Sprint
  • Swisscom
  • BT
  • EXFO
  • Tucows
  • צפה בכל החברות ➜

משאבים אחרים