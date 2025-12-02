ספריית חברות
Telefónica
הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של אנליסט עסקי in Argentina ב-Telefónica נע בין ARS 20.33M לבין ARS 28.46M ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Telefónica. עדכון אחרון: 12/2/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$16.7K - $19.4K
Argentina
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$15.4K$16.7K$19.4K$21.6K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Telefónica?

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור אנליסט עסקי ב-Telefónica in Argentina עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של ARS 28,463,129. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Telefónica עבור תפקיד אנליסט עסקי in Argentina הוא ARS 20,330,807.

משאבים נוספים

