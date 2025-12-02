ספריית חברות
Teladoc
Teladoc מנהל הנדסת תוכנה שכר

הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של מנהל הנדסת תוכנה in United States ב-Teladoc נע בין $211K לבין $299K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Teladoc. עדכון אחרון: 12/2/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$239K - $283K
United States
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$211K$239K$283K$299K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה ב-Teladoc in United States עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $299,000. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Teladoc עבור תפקיד מנהל הנדסת תוכנה in United States הוא $210,600.

משאבים נוספים

