Teladoc Health
  • שכר
  • מנהל הנדסת תוכנה

  • כל שכר מנהל הנדסת תוכנה

Teladoc Health מנהל הנדסת תוכנה שכר

חבילת הפיצוי החציונית של מנהל הנדסת תוכנה in United States ב-Teladoc Health מגיעה ל-$270K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Teladoc Health. עדכון אחרון: 12/2/2025

חבילת שכר חציונית
company icon
Teladoc Health
Software Engineering Manager
Mountain View, CA
סה״כ לשנה
$270K
דרגה
L3
משכורת בסיס
$210K
Stock (/yr)
$40K
בונוס
$20K
שנים בחברה
1 שנה
שנות ניסיון
10 שנים
מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Teladoc Health?
הגשות שכר אחרונות
חברה

מיקום | תאריך

שם הדרגה

תג

שנות ניסיון

סה״כ / בחברה

תגמול כולל

בסיס | מניות (שנתי) | בונוס
לא נמצאו נתוני שכר
לוח זמני הבשלה

33%

שנה 1

33%

שנה 2

33%

שנה 3

סוג מניות
RSU

בTeladoc Health, RSUs כפופים ללוח זמני הבשלה של 3 שנים:

  • 33% בוקע ב 1st-שנה (33.00% שנתי)

  • 33% בוקע ב 2nd-שנה (33.00% שנתי)

  • 33% בוקע ב 3rd-שנה (33.00% שנתי)



שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה ב-Teladoc Health in United States עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $346,000. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Teladoc Health עבור תפקיד מנהל הנדסת תוכנה in United States הוא $264,104.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור Teladoc Health

משאבים נוספים

