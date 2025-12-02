פיצוי מעצב מוצר in United States ב-Teladoc Health מגיע ל-$173K ל-year עבור Senior Product Designer. חבילת הפיצוי yearית החציונית in United States מגיעה ל-$163K. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Teladoc Health. עדכון אחרון: 12/2/2025
שם הרמה
סה"כ
בסיס
מניות
בונוס
Product Designer I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Product Designer II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Product Designer III
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Product Designer
$173K
$159K
$5.8K
$8.7K
חברה
שם הדרגה
שנות ניסיון
תגמול כולל
33%
שנה 1
33%
שנה 2
33%
שנה 3
בTeladoc Health, RSUs כפופים ללוח זמני הבשלה של 3 שנים:
33% בוקע ב 1st-שנה (33.00% שנתי)
33% בוקע ב 2nd-שנה (33.00% שנתי)
33% בוקע ב 3rd-שנה (33.00% שנתי)
