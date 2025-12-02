ספריית חברות
Teladoc Health
Teladoc Health שיווק שכר

פיצוי שיווק in United States ב-Teladoc Health מגיע ל-$139K ל-year עבור Senior. חבילת הפיצוי yearית החציונית in United States מגיעה ל-$98.8K. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Teladoc Health. עדכון אחרון: 12/2/2025

ממוצע תגמול לפי רמה
שם הרמה
סה"כ
בסיס
מניות
בונוס
Marketing I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Marketing II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Marketing III
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior
$139K
$119K
$12.5K
$7K
צפה 3 רמות נוספות
הגשות שכר אחרונות
חברה

מיקום | תאריך

שם הדרגה

תג

שנות ניסיון

סה״כ / בחברה

תגמול כולל

בסיס | מניות (שנתי) | בונוס
לא נמצאו נתוני שכר
לוח זמני הבשלה

33%

שנה 1

33%

שנה 2

33%

שנה 3

סוג מניות
RSU

בTeladoc Health, RSUs כפופים ללוח זמני הבשלה של 3 שנים:

  • 33% בוקע ב 1st-שנה (33.00% שנתי)

  • 33% בוקע ב 2nd-שנה (33.00% שנתי)

  • 33% בוקע ב 3rd-שנה (33.00% שנתי)



שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור שיווק ב-Teladoc Health in United States עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $179,000. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Teladoc Health עבור תפקיד שיווק in United States הוא $109,000.

משאבים נוספים

