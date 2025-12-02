ספריית חברות
TekStream Solutions
TekStream Solutions אדריכל פתרונות שכר

הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של אדריכל פתרונות in United States ב-TekStream Solutions נע בין $98.4K לבין $140K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של TekStream Solutions. עדכון אחרון: 12/2/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$113K - $132K
United States
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$98.4K$113K$132K$140K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב TekStream Solutions?

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור אדריכל פתרונות ב-TekStream Solutions in United States עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $140,400. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-TekStream Solutions עבור תפקיד אדריכל פתרונות in United States הוא $98,400.

משאבים נוספים

