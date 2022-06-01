ספריית חברות
TEGNA
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם

TEGNA משכורות

המשכורת של TEGNA נעה בין $61,690 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור אנליסט פיננסי ברמה הנמוכה לבין $65,325 עבור מהנדס תוכנה ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של TEGNA. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/23/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
אנליסט פיננסי
$61.7K
מהנדס תוכנה
$65.3K
לא מוצאים את התפקיד שלכם?

חפשו את כל השכר בעמוד התגמול או הוסיפו את השכר שלכם כדי לעזור לפתוח את הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-TEGNA הוא מהנדס תוכנה at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $65,325. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-TEGNA הוא $63,508.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור TEGNA

חברות קשורות

  • Sprint
  • Liberty Media
  • Nexstar Media Group
  • Frost Bank
  • NPR
  • ראה את כל החברות ➜

משאבים נוספים

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/tegna/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.