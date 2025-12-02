ספריית חברות
TechStyle Fashion Group
TechStyle Fashion Group מהנדס תוכנה שכר

חבילת הפיצוי החציונית של מהנדס תוכנה in United States ב-TechStyle Fashion Group מגיעה ל-$145K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של TechStyle Fashion Group. עדכון אחרון: 12/2/2025

חבילת שכר חציונית
company icon
TechStyle Fashion Group
Software Engineer
Austin, TX
סה״כ לשנה
$145K
דרגה
L3
משכורת בסיס
$145K
Stock (/yr)
$0
בונוס
$0
שנים בחברה
3 שנים
שנות ניסיון
6 שנים
מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב TechStyle Fashion Group?
הגשות שכר אחרונות
הוסףהוסף תגמולהוסף תגמול

חברה

מיקום | תאריך

שם הדרגה

תג

שנות ניסיון

סה״כ / בחברה

תגמול כולל

בסיס | מניות (שנתי) | בונוס
לא נמצאו נתוני שכר
שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מהנדס תוכנה ב-TechStyle Fashion Group in United States עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $241,500. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-TechStyle Fashion Group עבור תפקיד מהנדס תוכנה in United States הוא $191,250.

משאבים נוספים

