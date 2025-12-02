ספריית חברות
TechStyle Fashion Group
הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של מעצב מוצר in United States ב-TechStyle Fashion Group נע בין $116K לבין $165K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של TechStyle Fashion Group. עדכון אחרון: 12/2/2025

$132K - $150K
United States
$116K$132K$150K$165K
מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב TechStyle Fashion Group?

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מעצב מוצר ב-TechStyle Fashion Group in United States עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $165,200. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-TechStyle Fashion Group עבור תפקיד מעצב מוצר in United States הוא $116,200.

משאבים נוספים

