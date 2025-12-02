ספריית חברות
Techstars
Techstars משקיע הון סיכון שכר

חבילת הפיצוי החציונית של משקיע הון סיכון in United States ב-Techstars מגיעה ל-$225K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Techstars. עדכון אחרון: 12/2/2025

חבילת שכר חציונית
company icon
Techstars
Managing Director
hidden
סה״כ לשנה
$225K
דרגה
-
משכורת בסיס
$180K
Stock (/yr)
$0
בונוס
$45K
שנים בחברה
4 שנים
שנות ניסיון
25 שנים
מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Techstars?
הגשות שכר אחרונות
חברה

מיקום | תאריך

שם הדרגה

תג

שנות ניסיון

סה״כ / בחברה

תגמול כולל

בסיס | מניות (שנתי) | בונוס
לא נמצאו נתוני שכר
שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור משקיע הון סיכון ב-Techstars in United States עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $305,000. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Techstars עבור תפקיד משקיע הון סיכון in United States הוא $192,500.

משאבים נוספים

