הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של תפעול שיווק in United States ב-Techstars נע בין $62.3K לבין $87K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Techstars. עדכון אחרון: 12/2/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$67.5K - $81.8K
United States
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$62.3K$67.5K$81.8K$87K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Techstars?

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור תפעול שיווק ב-Techstars in United States עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $87,000. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Techstars עבור תפקיד תפעול שיווק in United States הוא $62,250.

משאבים נוספים

