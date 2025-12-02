ספריית חברות
TechnoMile
TechnoMile אדריכל פתרונות שכר

הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של אדריכל פתרונות in United States ב-TechnoMile נע בין $133K לבין $189K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של TechnoMile. עדכון אחרון: 12/2/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$150K - $171K
United States
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$133K$150K$171K$189K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב TechnoMile?

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור אדריכל פתרונות ב-TechnoMile in United States עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $188,800. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-TechnoMile עבור תפקיד אדריכל פתרונות in United States הוא $132,800.

