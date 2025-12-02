ספריית חברות
Technomics
Technomics יועץ ניהולי שכר

חבילת הפיצוי החציונית של יועץ ניהולי in United States ב-Technomics מגיעה ל-$100K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Technomics. עדכון אחרון: 12/2/2025

חבילת שכר חציונית
company icon
Technomics
Associate
Arlington, VA
סה״כ לשנה
$100K
דרגה
L1
משכורת בסיס
$84K
Stock (/yr)
$6K
בונוס
$10K
שנים בחברה
1 שנה
שנות ניסיון
1 שנה
מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Technomics?
הגשות שכר אחרונות
חברה

מיקום | תאריך

שם הדרגה

תג

שנות ניסיון

סה״כ / בחברה

תגמול כולל

בסיס | מניות (שנתי) | בונוס
שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור יועץ ניהולי ב-Technomics in United States עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $130,500. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Technomics עבור תפקיד יועץ ניהולי in United States הוא $105,000.

