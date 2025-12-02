ספריית חברות
Technology Innovation Institute מהנדס תוכנה שכר

חבילת הפיצוי החציונית של מהנדס תוכנה in United Arab Emirates ב-Technology Innovation Institute מגיעה ל-AED 455K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Technology Innovation Institute. עדכון אחרון: 12/2/2025

חבילת שכר חציונית
company icon
Technology Innovation Institute
Mechatronics Engineer
Abu Dhabi, AZ, United Arab Emirates
סה״כ לשנה
$124K
דרגה
Senior Engineer
משכורת בסיס
$114K
Stock (/yr)
$0
בונוס
$9.5K
שנים בחברה
2 שנים
שנות ניסיון
4 שנים
מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Technology Innovation Institute?
הגשות שכר אחרונות
חברה

מיקום | תאריך

שם הדרגה

תג

שנות ניסיון

סה״כ / בחברה

תגמול כולל

בסיס | מניות (שנתי) | בונוס
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

שכר התמחויות

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מהנדס תוכנה ב-Technology Innovation Institute in United Arab Emirates עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של AED 682,948. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Technology Innovation Institute עבור תפקיד מהנדס תוכנה in United Arab Emirates הוא AED 455,062.

משאבים נוספים

