הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של מדען נתונים in United Arab Emirates ב-Technology Innovation Institute נע בין AED 329K לבין AED 467K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Technology Innovation Institute. עדכון אחרון: 12/2/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$101K - $115K
United Arab Emirates
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$89.5K$101K$115K$127K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Technology Innovation Institute?

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מדען נתונים ב-Technology Innovation Institute in United Arab Emirates עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של AED 467,311. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Technology Innovation Institute עבור תפקיד מדען נתונים in United Arab Emirates הוא AED 328,702.

משאבים נוספים

