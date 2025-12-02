ספריית חברות
TechnipFMC
TechnipFMC מנהל פרויקט שכר

צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של TechnipFMC. עדכון אחרון: 12/2/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$81.4K - $95.3K
Brazil
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$71K$81.4K$95.3K$101K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב TechnipFMC?

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מנהל פרויקט ב-TechnipFMC in Brazil עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של R$561,359. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-TechnipFMC עבור תפקיד מנהל פרויקט in Brazil הוא R$393,431.

