צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Technicolor. עדכון אחרון: 12/2/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$152K - $177K
United Kingdom
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$141K$152K$177K$197K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Technicolor?

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה ב-Technicolor in United Kingdom עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של £147,258. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Technicolor עבור תפקיד מנהל הנדסת תוכנה in United Kingdom הוא £105,184.

