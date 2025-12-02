ספריית חברות
Technical University of Munich
הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של טכנולוג מידע ב-Technical University of Munich נע בין €26.4K לבין €36.9K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Technical University of Munich. עדכון אחרון: 12/2/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$32.9K - $38.3K
Germany
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$30.4K$32.9K$38.3K$42.6K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Technical University of Munich?

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור טכנולוג מידע ב-Technical University of Munich עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של €36,903. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Technical University of Munich עבור תפקיד טכנולוג מידע הוא €26,360.

