פיצוי משקיע הון סיכון in India ב-Tech Mahindra מגיע ל-₹367K ל-year עבור U1. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Tech Mahindra. עדכון אחרון: 12/2/2025
השכר הכולל הממוצע
שם הרמה
סה"כ
בסיס
מניות
בונוס
U1
$4.2K
$4.2K
$0
$0
U2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
U3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
U4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
