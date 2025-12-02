ספריית חברות
פיצוי משקיע הון סיכון in India ב-Tech Mahindra מגיע ל-₹367K ל-year עבור U1. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Tech Mahindra. עדכון אחרון: 12/2/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$4.1K - $4.9K
India
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$3.6K$4.1K$4.9K$5.2K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
ממוצע תגמול לפי רמה
שם הרמה
סה"כ
בסיס
מניות
בונוס
U1
$4.2K
$4.2K
$0
$0
U2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
U3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
U4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Tech Mahindra?

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור משקיע הון סיכון ב-Tech Mahindra in India עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של ₹451,864. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Tech Mahindra עבור תפקיד משקיע הון סיכון in India הוא ₹318,270.

משאבים נוספים

