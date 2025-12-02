ספריית חברות
Tech Mahindra
  • שכר
  • מנהל תוכנית טכנית

  • כל שכר מנהל תוכנית טכנית

Tech Mahindra מנהל תוכנית טכנית שכר

פיצוי מנהל תוכנית טכנית in United States ב-Tech Mahindra נע בין $138K ל-year עבור U2 לבין $125K ל-year עבור U3. חבילת הפיצוי yearית החציונית in United States מגיעה ל-$150K.

ממוצע תגמול לפי רמה
שם הרמה
סה"כ
בסיס
מניות
בונוס
U1
Associate Technical Program Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
U2
Technical Program Manager
$138K
$138K
$0
$0
U3
Senior Technical Program Manager
$125K
$125K
$0
$0
U4
Team Lead
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
הגשות שכר אחרונות
חברה

מיקום | תאריך

שם הדרגה

תג

שנות ניסיון

סה״כ / בחברה

תגמול כולל

בסיס | מניות (שנתי) | בונוס
לא נמצאו נתוני שכר
מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Tech Mahindra?

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מנהל תוכנית טכנית ב-Tech Mahindra in United States עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $250,000. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Tech Mahindra עבור תפקיד מנהל תוכנית טכנית in United States הוא $130,000.

משרות מובילות

משאבים נוספים

