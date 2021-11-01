ספריית חברות
TeamSnap
TeamSnap משכורות

המשכורת של TeamSnap נעה בין $84,575 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור שיווק ברמה הנמוכה לבין $157,500 עבור מהנדס תוכנה ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של TeamSnap. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/23/2025

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $158K

מהנדס תוכנה בק-אנד

שיווק
$84.6K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-TeamSnap הוא מהנדס תוכנה עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $157,500. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-TeamSnap הוא $121,038.

