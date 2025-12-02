ספריית חברות
TE Connectivity
TE Connectivity מהנדס תוכנה שכר

צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של TE Connectivity. עדכון אחרון: 12/2/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$1.2K - $1.3K
Germany
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$1K$1.2K$1.3K$1.5K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב TE Connectivity?

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מהנדס תוכנה ב-TE Connectivity in Germany עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של €1,268. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-TE Connectivity עבור תפקיד מהנדס תוכנה in Germany הוא €892.

משאבים נוספים

