
הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של טכנולוג מידע ב-TE Connectivity נע בין $108K לבין $153K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של TE Connectivity. עדכון אחרון: 12/2/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$122K - $145K
United States
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$108K$122K$145K$153K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב TE Connectivity?

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור טכנולוג מידע ב-TE Connectivity עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $152,950. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-TE Connectivity עבור תפקיד טכנולוג מידע הוא $107,730.

