
הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של פיתוח עסקי in United States ב-TE Connectivity נע בין $134K לבין $195K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של TE Connectivity. עדכון אחרון: 12/2/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$153K - $175K
United States
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$134K$153K$175K$195K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב TE Connectivity?

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור פיתוח עסקי ב-TE Connectivity in United States עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $194,700. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-TE Connectivity עבור תפקיד פיתוח עסקי in United States הוא $133,650.

