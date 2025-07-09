ספריית חברות
TD Securities
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם

TD Securities משכורות

המשכורת של TD Securities נעה בין $58,267 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור אנליסט עסקי ברמה הנמוכה לבין $301,500 עבור מנהל מוצר ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של TD Securities. עודכן לאחרונה: 9/20/2025

$160K

קבלו שכר הוגן, לא תשחקו איתכם

ניהלנו משא ומתן על אלפי הצעות עבודה והשגנו בקביעות העלאות של 30,000$+ (לפעמים 300,000$+). קבלו משא ומתן על השכר שלכם או את ה קורות החיים שלכם לבדיקה על ידי המומחים האמיתיים - מגייסים שעושים זאת מדי יום.

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $92.1K

מהנדס תוכנה בק-אנד

מהנדס תוכנה פול-סטאק

בנקאי השקעות
Median $107K
אנליסט אבטחת סייבר
Median $115K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

67 10
67 10
רואה חשבון
$121K
תפעול עסקי
$68.6K
מנהל תפעול עסקי
$106K
אנליסט עסקי
$58.3K
אנליסט נתונים
$85.4K
אנליסט פיננסי
$59.7K
טכנולוג מידע (IT)
$86.7K
מנהל מוצר
$302K
מנהל תוכנית
$100K
מנהל פרויקט
$280K
לא מוצאים את התפקיד שלכם?

חפשו את כל השכר בעמוד התגמול או הוסיפו את השכר שלכם כדי לעזור לפתוח את הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-TD Securities הוא מנהל מוצר at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $301,500. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-TD Securities הוא $100,437.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור TD Securities

חברות קשורות

  • Amazon
  • Netflix
  • Tesla
  • Facebook
  • Apple
  • ראה את כל החברות ➜

משאבים נוספים