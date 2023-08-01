ספריית חברות
TD Insurance
TD Insurance משכורות

המשכורת של TD Insurance נעה בין $45,040 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור שירות לקוחות ברמה הנמוכה לבין $101,274 עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של TD Insurance. עודכן לאחרונה: 9/20/2025

$160K

אקטואר
Median $81.8K
מכירות
Median $47.7K
אנליסט עסקי
$72.4K

שירות לקוחות
$45K
מדען נתונים
$52K
מהנדס תוכנה
$99.5K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$101K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-TD Insurance הוא מנהל הנדסת תוכנה at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $101,274. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-TD Insurance הוא $72,360.

