Syfe
Syfe משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Syfe נע בין $35,914 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מהנדס תוכנה בקצה התחתון ל-$79,744 עבור מעצב מוצר בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Syfe. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/20/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $35.9K
מעצב מוצר
$79.7K
מנהל פרויקטים
$52.9K

האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

The highest paying role reported at Syfe is מעצב מוצר at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $79,744. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Syfe is $52,925.

