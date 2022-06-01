מדריך חברות
Sycamore Partners
עובד כאן? תבע את החברה שלך

Sycamore Partners משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Sycamore Partners נע בין $30,576 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור שירות לקוחות בקצה התחתון ל-$145,725 עבור מהנדס תוכנה בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Sycamore Partners. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/20/2025

$160K

קבל תשלום, לא משחק

ניהלנו משא ומתן על אלפי הצעות ומשיגים באופן קבוע העלאות של 30 אלף דולר + (לפעמים 300 אלף דולר +).קבל את המשכורת שלך במשא ומתן או את קורות החיים שלך נבדקו על ידי המומחים האמיתיים - מגייסים שעושים את זה מדי יום.

תפעול עסקי
$55.9K
אנליסט עסקי
$105K
שירות לקוחות
$30.6K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

60 9
60 9
אנליסט נתונים
$111K
מהנדס תוכנה
$146K
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Sycamore Partners הוא מהנדס תוכנה at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $145,725. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Sycamore Partners הוא $104,860.

משרות מומלצות

    לא נמצאו משרות מומלצות עבור Sycamore Partners

חברות קשורות

  • Tesla
  • Pinterest
  • DoorDash
  • Databricks
  • SoFi
  • צפה בכל החברות ➜

משאבים אחרים