מדריך חברות
Swvl
עובד כאן? תבע את החברה שלך

Swvl משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Swvl נע בין $6,139 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור רואה חשבון בקצה התחתון ל-$138,153 עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Swvl. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/20/2025

$160K

קבל תשלום, לא משחק

ניהלנו משא ומתן על אלפי הצעות ומשיגים באופן קבוע העלאות של 30 אלף דולר + (לפעמים 300 אלף דולר +).קבל את המשכורת שלך במשא ומתן או את קורות החיים שלך נבדקו על ידי המומחים האמיתיים - מגייסים שעושים את זה מדי יום.

רואה חשבון
$6.1K
מנהל מוצר
$108K
מנהל פרויקטים
$12.1K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

60 9
60 9
מהנדס תוכנה
$19.3K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$138K
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Swvl הוא מנהל הנדסת תוכנה at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $138,153. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Swvl הוא $19,296.

משרות מומלצות

    לא נמצאו משרות מומלצות עבור Swvl

חברות קשורות

  • Illumina
  • Alkami
  • CSX
  • CME Group
  • Union Pacific
  • צפה בכל החברות ➜

משאבים אחרים