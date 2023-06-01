מדריך חברות
Swiss Water
תובנות מובילות
    אודות

    Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. is a green coffee decaffeinator that operates in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company decaffeinates and sells green coffees to specialty roaster retailers, specialty coffee importers, and commercial coffee roasters without the use of chemicals. It also provides green coffee logistics services and handles and stores coffees for other coffee importers and brokers. The company was formerly known as Ten Peaks Coffee Company Inc. and is headquartered in Delta, Canada.

    https://investor.swisswater.com
    אתר אינטרנט
    1988
    שנת הקמה
    90
    מספר עובדים
    $100M-$250M
    הכנסות משוערות
    מטה

    משאבים אחרים