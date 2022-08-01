ספריית חברות
StreamNative
StreamNative משכורות

המשכורת של StreamNative נעה בין $70,350 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור שיווק ברמה הנמוכה לבין $452,250 עבור מכירות ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של StreamNative. עודכן לאחרונה: 10/26/2025

מנהל מוצר
Median $200K
שיווק
$70.4K
מכירות
$452K

מהנדס תוכנה
$226K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-StreamNative הוא מכירות at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $452,250. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-StreamNative הוא $212,827.

משאבים נוספים