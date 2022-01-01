מדריך חברות
Stratasys
Stratasys משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Stratasys נע בין $54,270 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מהנדס מכונות בקצה התחתון ל-$224,661 עבור מנהל מוצר בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Stratasys. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/23/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $81.5K
אנליסט נתונים
$64.7K
מהנדס מכונות
$54.3K

מעצב מוצר
$132K
מנהל מוצר
$225K
מנהל תוכנית טכנית
$201K
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Stratasys הוא מנהל מוצר at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $224,661. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Stratasys הוא $106,584.

משאבים אחרים