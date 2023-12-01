Strapi משכורות

מדריך חברות
טווח המשכורת של Strapi נע בין $47,923 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מנהל מוצר בקצה התחתון ל-$80,685 עבור מהנדס תוכנה בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Strapi. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/23/2025

$160K

מנהל מוצר
$47.9K
מהנדס תוכנה
$80.7K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$63.7K

שאלות נפוצות

Strapi में सबसे अधिक वेतन देने वाली भूमिका מהנדס תוכנה at the Common Range Average level है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $80,685 है। इसमें आधार वेतन के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस भी शामिल है।
Strapi में रिपोर्ट किया गया मध्यमान वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $63,700 है।

