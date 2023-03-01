מדריך חברות
Straive
עובד כאן? תבע את החברה שלך

Straive משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Straive נע בין $3,354 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור עוזר/ת מנהלי/ת בקצה התחתון ל-$61,519 עבור מנהל מוצר בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Straive. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/23/2025

$160K

קבל תשלום, לא משחק

ניהלנו משא ומתן על אלפי הצעות ומשיגים באופן קבוע העלאות של 30 אלף דולר + (לפעמים 300 אלף דולר +).קבל את המשכורת שלך במשא ומתן או את קורות החיים שלך נבדקו על ידי המומחים האמיתיים - מגייסים שעושים את זה מדי יום.

עוזר/ת מנהלי/ת
$3.4K
כותב פרסומי
$5K
מדען נתונים
$12K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

67 18
67 18
מנהל מוצר
$61.5K
מהנדס תוכנה
$7.3K
אדריכל פתרונות
$46.8K
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Straive הוא מנהל מוצר at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $61,519. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Straive הוא $9,612.

משרות מומלצות

    לא נמצאו משרות מומלצות עבור Straive

חברות קשורות

  • Roblox
  • Airbnb
  • Netflix
  • Apple
  • Databricks
  • צפה בכל החברות ➜

משאבים אחרים