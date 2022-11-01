ספריית חברות
Stout
Stout משכורות

המשכורת של Stout נעה בין $55,162 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור יועץ ניהולי ברמה הנמוכה לבין $130,650 עבור בנקאי השקעות ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Stout. עודכן לאחרונה: 10/26/2025

אנליסט עסקי
$68.7K
בנקאי השקעות
$131K
יועץ ניהולי
$55.2K

שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Stout הוא בנקאי השקעות at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $130,650. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Stout הוא $68,655.

משאבים נוספים