Storyblocks משכורות

המשכורת של Storyblocks נעה בין $145,000 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מהנדס תוכנה ברמה הנמוכה לבין $216,791 עבור מדען נתונים ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Storyblocks. עודכן לאחרונה: 10/15/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $145K
מנהל מדעי נתונים
$215K
מדען נתונים
$217K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

מעצב מוצר
$161K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Storyblocks הוא מדען נתונים at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $216,791. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Storyblocks הוא $187,882.

