ספריית חברות
StoneX Group
StoneX Group משכורות

המשכורת של StoneX Group נעה בין $29,711 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מדען נתונים ברמה הנמוכה לבין $208,950 עבור תפעול שיווק ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של StoneX Group. עודכן לאחרונה: 10/26/2025

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $142K

מהנדס תוכנה פול-סטאק

רואה חשבון
$52.3K
אנליסט עסקי
$41.6K

מדען נתונים
$29.7K
תפעול שיווק
$209K
מעצב מוצר
$58.3K
מנהל מוצר
$206K
מכירות
$139K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$196K
ארכיטקט פתרונות
$119K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-StoneX Group הוא תפעול שיווק at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $208,950. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-StoneX Group הוא $128,972.

משאבים נוספים