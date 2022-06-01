מדריך חברות
Stanley Black & Decker
Stanley Black & Decker משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Stanley Black & Decker נע בין $40,603 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מנהל פרויקטים בקצה התחתון ל-$433,508 עבור מנהל תוכנית בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Stanley Black & Decker. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/19/2025

$160K

מהנדס מכונות
Median $95K
מהנדס תוכנה
Median $112K
מנהל מוצר
Median $134K

מהנדס חומרה
Median $89K
אנליסט עסקי
$104K
פיתוח עסקי
$236K
אנליסט נתונים
$42.6K
מנהל מדעי נתונים
$213K
מדען נתונים
Median $150K
אנליסט פיננסי
$89.1K
מעצב גרפי
$146K
משאבי אנוש
$61.2K
שיווק
Median $140K
מעצב מוצר
$80.4K
מנהל תוכנית
$434K
מנהל פרויקטים
$40.6K
מכירות
$152K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$164K
אדריכל פתרונות
$60.3K
מנהל תוכנית טכנית
$141K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Stanley Black & Decker הוא מנהל תוכנית at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $433,508. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Stanley Black & Decker הוא $123,000.

