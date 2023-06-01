מדריך חברות
Standard Metrics
עובד כאן? תבע את החברה שלך

Standard Metrics משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Standard Metrics נע בין $137,200 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור הצלחת לקוחות בקצה התחתון ל-$211,935 עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Standard Metrics. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/19/2025

$160K

קבל תשלום, לא משחק

ניהלנו משא ומתן על אלפי הצעות ומשיגים באופן קבוע העלאות של 30 אלף דולר + (לפעמים 300 אלף דולר +).קבל את המשכורת שלך במשא ומתן או את קורות החיים שלך נבדקו על ידי המומחים האמיתיים - מגייסים שעושים את זה מדי יום.

שירות לקוחות
$139K
הצלחת לקוחות
$137K
מנהל מוצר
$186K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

60 9
60 9
מגייס
$151K
מכירות
$157K
מהנדס מכירות
$179K
מהנדס תוכנה
$157K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$212K
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Standard Metrics הוא מנהל הנדסת תוכנה at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $211,935. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Standard Metrics הוא $156,733.

משרות מומלצות

    לא נמצאו משרות מומלצות עבור Standard Metrics

חברות קשורות

  • LinkedIn
  • Snap
  • Pinterest
  • Flipkart
  • Facebook
  • צפה בכל החברות ➜

משאבים אחרים