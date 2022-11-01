מדריך חברות
Standard Chartered משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Standard Chartered נע בין $16,994 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור פיתוח תאגידי בקצה התחתון ל-$502,500 עבור בנקאי השקעות בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Standard Chartered. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/19/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Software Engineer $22K
Lead Software Engineer $29.6K

מהנדס תוכנה בצד השרת

מהנדס תוכנה מלא

מנהל מוצר
Median $52.5K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
Median $42.7K

מנהל תוכנית טכנית
Median $150K
רואה חשבון
$204K
אנליסט עסקי
$26.4K
פיתוח תאגידי
$17K
אנליסט נתונים
$20K
מדען נתונים
$43.9K
אנליסט פיננסי
$17.1K
טכנולוג מידע (IT)
$39.4K
בנקאי השקעות
$503K
יועץ ניהולי
$57.1K
מעצב מוצר
$69.1K
מנהל תוכנית
$60K
מנהל פרויקטים
$43.1K
מכירות
$56.5K
אנליסט אבטחת סייבר
$18K
אדריכל פתרונות
$43.3K
שאלות נפוצות

Самая высокооплачиваемая должность, о которой сообщалось в Standard Chartered, — это בנקאי השקעות at the Common Range Average level с годовой общей компенсацией $502,500. Это включает базовую зарплату, а также любые потенциальные компенсации акциями и бонусы.
Медианная годовая общая компенсация, о которой сообщалось в Standard Chartered, составляет $43,225.

